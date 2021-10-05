Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken is delighted with his first call-up to the Netherlands national team.
Speaking to Ons Oranje ahead of a possible debut for the Netherlands, Flekken said, “It was quite unexpected actually, how it all came about. From the moment the national coach put my name in his mouth, to the moment I am standing here, it has flown by so quickly.
“I have no words for it, it is so beautiful. It is a dream come true.”
Flekken’s plans for the international period? “Taste the atmosphere, get to know the team. We’ll see all the other beautiful things that come with it on the field,”