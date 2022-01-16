Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming has admitted that he is hoping to make a move to Millwall.
Millwall has had their first bid rejected for the attacking midfielder with Fortuna Sittard hoping to keep hold of their key player as they look to avoid the drop. It was the same last summer when Fortuna blocked Flemming from making a move to Nottingham Forest.
Speaking to ESPN, Flemming said, “Millwall has reported to Fortuna.
“The Championship is a good step for me, it was the same with Nottingham Forest last summer. Then I honestly indicated that I wanted to go there. Millwall is also a nice option. But you know how it went last summer. My opinion doesn’t really matter.”
Fortuna head coach Sjors Ultee wants Flemming to stay but is realistic, “If there is a lot of money, then I also know how it works. As a trainer, you look at the short term. We need Zian badly and I think he will stay here no matter what is offered. But it’s not that simple in football.”