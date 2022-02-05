Zian Flemming netted twice as Fortuna Sittard earned a much-needed 2-0 victory over Heerenveen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Interim Heerenveen boss Ole Tobiasen was without new signing Sydney van Hooijdonk, while Thom Haye started and Amin Sarr was only on the bench. Fortuna Sittard’s three new acquisitions Jordan Botaka, Charlison Benschop, and Paul Gladon were all on the bench.
Haye almost marked with Heerenveen debut with a goal but he struck the post, while Fortuna went close through Mickaël Tirpan and Zian Flemming. In the 14th minute, Flemming did make it 1-0 with some fortune.
Heerenveen almost equalised through Anthony Musaba but he was denied by goalkeeper Yanick van Osch. The visitors made a triple change in the 67th minute with Sarr one of those introduced, but it was Fortuna who took the points.
In the 70th minute, Flemming scored with a spectacular effort to seal the victory for Fortuna Sittard, who are now 16th and two points from safety. Heerenveen are 10th.