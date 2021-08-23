Thanks to all of YOUR nominations, Football-Oranje have been announced as a finalist at the 2021 Football Content Awards! Find out how to vote for us below…
The Football Content Awards are the awards ceremony for anything football related. We are therefore delighted to be nominated amongst some big names in the finals. With your help again, we may even have some better news to share!
We have been nominated for TWO categories. ‘Best Podcast -> International’ AND ‘Best Club Content Creator -> International’.
If you enjoy our Dutch football podcasts, and club content about the Dutch Eredivisie, vote for us in the FCA 2021!
- Click on this link.
- Vote for us in ‘Best Podcast -> International’ AND ‘Best Club Content Creator -> International’.
- Click VOTE NOW at the bottom.