According to Algemeen Dagblad, Leandro Fernandes is on trial with Feyenoord as he tries to earn a contract with the club.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old made the move from PSV Eindhoven’s academy to Juventus in 2018, but he didn’t make it to the first-team in Turin. He had a spell on loan with Fortuna Sittard, before he moved to Pescara last year.
Fernandes is now a free agent and he is currently training with Feyenoord’s U21 side as he looks to earn a contract in Rotterdam.
The midfielder has had injury issues in his career, but was regarded as a top talent at youth level.