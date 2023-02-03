Friday’s Eredivisie clash was no spectacle as Fortuna Sittard and Sparta Rotterdam played out a 0-0 draw.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fortuna began the game well with Oğuzhan Özyakup testing Nick Olij, whose reputation is growing and growing in Rotterdam. However, the hosts failed to build on their possession in the opening stages and the game became a bore.
In the second half, Fortuna once again had the better chances but Olij had the answer to efforts from Kristijan Bistrović and Dimitrios Siovas.
The points were shared and that sees Sparta remain in sixth, while Fortuna is 13th.