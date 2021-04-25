ADO Den Haag are quickly heading for relegation after they fell to a 3-0 loss at home to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.
Willem II and Emmen both won this weekend, putting more pressure on bottom of the table ADO Den Haag going into the clash with Fortuna Sittard.
Around 1700 fans watched on as ADO Den Haag bossed possession early on, but it was Fortuna who took the lead in the 38th minute. Zian Flemming opened the scoring.
Piet Velthuizen made a number of saves to ensure Fortuna went into the break ahead and three minutes into the second half, Sebastian Polter made it 2-0 from a Flemming pass.
Michiel Kramer and Bobby Adekanye came on for ADO, but it made no difference as Tesfaldet Tekie added a third for the visitors before full-time.
Fortuna Sittard are in 12th, while ADO are bottom and eight points behind Emmen, who occupy the relegation playoff spot. ADO Den Haag’s relegation could be confirmed next weekend.