Fortuna Sittard has confirmed the signing of striker Kaj Sierhuis from Stade Reims on a three-year deal.
Sierhuis still had a year left on his contract in France but he was at a dead end with injuries restricting his appearances.
Fortuna Sittard have swooped in and they will give Sierhuis a chance to get his career back on track in the Eredivisie.
The 25-year-old told the club website, “I’ve had some setbacks in recent seasons, so it’s important for me to make a lot of minutes again. I hope to be able to do that in the Fortuna shirt in the coming seasons. In addition, it is nice to meet familiar faces in Sittard with the trainers. I am ready for this new challenge.”
Sierhuis came through the Ajax academy but only made three appearances for the first team. He had a loan spell with Groningen before joining Stade Reims. He made 47 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring three times. He also had a year on loan at Heracles Almelo.