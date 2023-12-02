A double from Kaj Sierhuis led Fortuna Sittard to a comfortable 3-1 victory over 10-man Vitesse Arnhem.
Vitesse went into the game rock bottom but with Volendam losing they had a chance to climb above them. However, after only 18 seconds, Fortuna Sittard took the lead through Sierhuis.
A header from Sierhuis then made it 2-0 after 23 minutes and there could have been further goals before the break if not for Eloy Room.
Two minutes into the second half, Tijjani Noslin did add a third after a strong run and tidy finish past Room.
Vitesse was then reduced to ten men with Melle Meulensteen seeing a second yellow card. Despite going down to ten men, Million Manhoef did pull one back for Vitesse with a hard shot.
After a foul on Arcus Córdoba, Fortuna Sittard were awarded a penalty, but Sierhuis saw his spot kick saved by Room. VAR instructed it to be retaken but once again, Room denied the striker his hattrick.
The game ended 3-1 which keeps Vitesse rooted to the bottom while Fortuna is in 10th.