Fortuna Sittard has confirmed the signing of Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz on a free transfer from Lille OSC.
The 36-year-old striker was available on a free transfer after leaving Lille OSC and has signed a five-year deal in Limburg. He will remain as a player for two years before stepping into a coaching role.
Speaking to the club’s website, Yilmaz said, “I am really looking forward to my time at Fortuna Sittard. For me, the complete picture was extremely important, something they can and want to offer me in Sittard. But first the focus is on my period as a player at the club. The club is ambitious and I want to contribute with my experience in the coming seasons.”
Yilmaz spent most of his career in Turkey and had spells with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, but he also played in China for a short spell. In 2020 he moved to Lille, where he made 73 appearances for the club, scoring 25 times and adding ten assists. He won the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 season.