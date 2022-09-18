Fortuna Sittard have their first win of the season after they defeated Excelsior Rotterdam 1-0.
Julio Velázquez took charge of Fortuna Sittard for the first time as his side looked for their first three points of the campaign.
Excelsior had the best chances in a goalless first half as Yassin Ayoub saw his shot well saved by Ivor Pandur, while Couhaib Driouech effort hit the post.
Burak Yilmaz had a big chance to put Fortuna ahead early in the second half, but he was denied by Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel.
Mats Seuntjens was shown his second yellow card in the 77th minute and Fortuna Sittard were reduced to ten men. However, that did not prevent, Remy Vita from firing the home side to victory after Yilmaz had his shot saved.
Fortuna Sittard are now 15th after the victory while Excelsior is 10th.