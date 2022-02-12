Fortuna Sittard took a big victory at the bottom of the table as they came away from Groningen with a 1-0 win.
The home side went into the game with confidence after victories over Vitesse Arnhem and Go Ahead Eagles and they had the better of the opening stages. Jørgen Strand Larsen got the best chance but his header was well saved by Yanick van Osch.
Both sides traded chances in the second half with Van Osch once again denying Strand Larsen, while Zian Flemming put a decent chance wide.
Fortuna Sittard gradually took charge as the second half wore on and in the 82nd minute they got their reward. Dimitrios Siovas got the ball at his feet with some fortune and he found the net.
That proved to be the winning goal with Van Osch making an excellent save to deny Groningen an equaliser in the final moments.
Fortuna Sittard are 16th but the gap to safety is only two points. Groningen are 10th but only six points above Fortuna as the battle at the bottom hots up.