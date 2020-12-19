Utrecht’s winless run continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Fortuna Sittard.
Utrecht have not won an Eredivisie match since the 24th of October, with three losses and three draws since. They were even knocked out of the cup in midweek after a crazy 5-4 loss to Ajax.
Against Fortuna Sittard, Rene Hake was looking for a much-needed victory. Mimoun Mahi wasted the best chance for Utrecht in the first half, while Fortuna also went close through Lisandro Semedo and Emil Hansson.
Seven minutes into the second half, Utrecht had the lead with Mahi heading in a corner. Utrecht’s lead only lasted ten minutes before Sebastian Polter also netted with a header from a corner.
Utrecht were hoping to find a late winner but it was Fortuna that went closest with Semedo hitting the bar.
The point means Utrecht are 10th while Fortuna Sittard are 13th.