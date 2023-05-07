Fortuna Sittard can still reach the European playoffs after they defeated Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 on Sunday.
Both sides went into the game still looking over their shoulder at the relegation playoffs, while a European playoff cannot be ruled out for the hosts just yet.
Vitesse came close to opening the scoring in the first half but Maximilian Wittek smashed the crossbar with a tremendous volley.
In the 51st minute, Fortuna made it 1-0 as Paul Gladon found the net with a header. With fifteen minutes left, Úmaro Embaló surprised Kjell Scherpen with a strike into the near corner to seal the win.
Fortuna is 12th and six points off RKC in 8th with three games remaining. Vitesse are one spot and four points behind them.