Fortuna Sittard have moved into the European playoff spots after a 3-1 win over PEC Zwolle.
In the first half, Fortuna Sittard were the better side and deservedly had the lead at the break after Kaj Sierhuis headed in his sixth goal in four games.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, PEC Zwolle were convinced they were getting a penalty for a handball. Play went on and Fortuna Sittard earned a corner. VAR looked at the incident and did not give a penalty. From the corner, Justin Lonwijk made it 2-0 for the hosts, which caused anger on the PEC Zwolle bench.
In stoppage time, Alessio Da Cruz made it 3-0 before Lennart Thy pulled one back with an excellent strike.
Fortuna Sittard’s great form recently takes them up to eight above Utrecht, while PEC Zwolle is in 13th.