Fortuna Sittard have completed the signing of Jordan Botaka on loan from Gent until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour in Belgium and with no chance of playing time, Botaka has been allowed to depart Gent to join Fortuna Sittard.
Botaka played for Excelsior between 2013 and 2015 before joining Leeds United. Via Charlton Athletic and STVV he ended up at Gent, while he was loaned to Charleroi last year.
Botaka provides some competition for the Fortuna Sittard attack as they look to move away from the relegation zone. The club are currently 17th.