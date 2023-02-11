Oguzhan Özyakup scored the only goal of the game as Fortuna Sittard came away from Emmen with a 1-0 victory.
Jeremy Antonisse was handed his first start for Emmen since joining on loan from PSV and he had the first big chance of the game. The winger was played in on goal but could only fire over the bar.
Both sides traded chances before the break but the game remained goalless at half time. Early in the second half, Ole Romeny headed wide, before Mickey van der Hart made an excellent double save at the other end.
In the 76th minute, Fortuna took the lead with Özyakup firing into the far corner. It was an emotional moment for the Turkish midfielder, who held up a t-shirt with the slogan, “Pray for Turkey.”
Ben Scholte missed a good chance to equalise late on and Fortuna Sittard held on for the victory. They are now 10th in the table, while Emmen is 16th.