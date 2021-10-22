Fortuna Sittard take a point a... In an open game, Willem II drew 1-1 with Fortuna ...

Ten Hag not interested in Newc... Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was not interested in rumours ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Newcastle United eye Overmars According to De Telegraaf, Newcastle United is interesting in Ajax's ...

FC Twente and Willem II share ... FC Twente and Willem II played out a 1-1 draw ...

Sparta and Groningen remain in... Sparta Rotterdam and Groningen both remain in the bottom three ...

Vitesse down NEC in Gelderse d... The first Gelderse derby in four years ended in a ...