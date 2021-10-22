In an open game, Willem II drew 1-1 with Fortuna Sittard in Tilburg on Friday evening.
After a good start, Willem II failed to win in their last two matches against Heracles and FC Twente. They were looking to return to winning ways against Fortuna Sittard.
Max Svensson had the first big chance of the game for Willem II in the 12th minute but he fired wide. Görkem Saglam also came within inches of giving the hosts the lead before the break but the crossbar saved Fortuna Sittard.
The visitors came close early in the second half but Timon Wellenreuther stopped efforts from Mats Seuntjens and Zian Flemming. Then in the 54th minute, Tijjani Noslin gave Fortuna the lead with his first goal in professional football.
The lead only lasted five minutes before Mats Kohlert equalised with a fierce strike from a tight angle. Kwasi Wriedt then had a good chance to make it 2-1 but Yanick van Osch denied the striker.
Both sides had their chances before the end, but in the end it remained 1-1. Willem II are third, while Fortuna is 14th.