According to Voetbal international, Fortuna Sittard will sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Verrips.
Fortuna Sittard has conceded the most goals in the Eredivisie this season and they have been keen to add a new goalkeeper to their squad this summer.
According to Voetbal International, Verrips will join the club on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season. A mandatory option to make it permanent will then come into effect.
The Dutchman has been with Sheffield United since 2019 but has not managed to break into the English side’s first team. Last season he was loaned to Emmen.