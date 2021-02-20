Fortuna Sittard have climbed into the top half of the Eredivisie after a 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag.
For the first time since he rejoined the club, Nasser El Khayati started for ADO Den Haag, who climbed a place above Willem II without playing on Friday.
However, the midfielder could not inspire his side and it was Fortuna who had the lead in the 26th minute. Lisandro Semedo’s strike changed direction and left Martin Fraisl with no chance.
Fortuna remained in control and eventually in the 79th minute, Mats Seuntjens header across goal was tapped in by Sebastian Polter to seal victory for the hosts.
Fortuna climbs to ninth while ADO Den Haag drops back to 17th.