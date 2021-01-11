According to Manchester Evening News, Timothy Fosu-Mensah will leave Manchester United to join Bayer Leverkusen.
The 23-year-old is coming into the final months of his contract with Manchester United and is allowed to leave the club this month.
According to Manchester Evening News, Bayer Leverkusen will sign the Dutchman for just over €1.5 million.
At Leverkusen, Fosu-Mensah would work under Peter Bosz and be a teammate of Daley Sinkgraven. He would provide competition at right-back with Santiago Arias out injured.
Ajax reportedly showed late interest in the defender, but talks with Leverkusen are at an advanced stage.