According to Algemeen Dagblad, Donny van de Beek’s chances of departing Manchester United are hampered by his change of agent, but there are plenty of interested clubs.
Van de Beek is in a hopeless situation at Manchester United and hopes to leave the club on loan before the end of the month. The midfielder needs playing time to get back into Louis van Gaal’s plans.
According to AD, talks have been held with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, a move has been complicated by the Dutchman’s change of agents.
Van de Beek decided to leave Guido Albers for Ali Dursun, but the former still has a contract with the Netherlands international until July. That means any commission from a deal would go to Albers, and that is complicating a move.
Dursun will try to find Van de Beek a move in the summer, but its unclear if he will be able to make a move before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.