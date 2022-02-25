The draw for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League was made on Friday with four Dutch clubs involved.
Vitesse Arnhem booked their place in the Round of 16 with a win over Rapid Vienna and their reward is a tricky tie against Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.
PSV Eindhoven narrowly saw off Maccabi Tel Aviv and they will now come up against Danish league leaders FC Copenhagen.
AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord won their groups so did not have to take part in the playoff round. AZ Alkmaar face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, who knocked out Celtic. Feyenoord have been drawn against Partizan Belgrade of Serbia.
The first legs will be played on the 10th of March.