Erwin van de Looi has announced his Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Jong Oranje faces a trip to Bulgaria on March 25th before a clash with group rivals Switzerland four days later.
Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers), Elayis Tavsan (NEC), Milan van Ewijk (sc Heerenveen) and Thomas Buitink (Vitesse) have all earned their first call-up to the U21’s, while Ryan Gravenberch is included after being dropped from the main Netherlands squad.
Lille OSC centre-back Sven Botman is out after picking up an injury in their Champions League exit to Chelsea in midweek.
The full squad can be seen below.