Netherlands reign as U17 European Champions is over after a 2-1 defeat to France in the final on Wednesday.
The two nations met in the group stages with Netherlands winning 3-1 but the final was a different affair with France the strongest side from the start. Within the first eight minutes, Mathys Tel and Tom Saettel had both hit the post.
Three minutes into the second half, Netherlands had the lead with Jaden Slory chesting down a lovely pass from Silvano Vos before slotting the ball into the net.
However, right back Saël Kumbedi scored twice in the space of two minutes to turn the game in France’s favour.
Netherlands thought they had equalised when Dean Huijsen headed in but the goal was rightly disallowed for offside. France held on and they are the new European Champions.
Netherlands had won the past two Euros at this age level but that run is now over.