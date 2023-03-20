Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham speaks with Mike Bell to preview the Netherlands’ first Euro 2024 qualifier against France.
Watch and listen to our match preview on YouTube by clicking here, or by pressing play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.