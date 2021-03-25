Frenkie de Jong is aware that the Netherlands must improve if they are to reach next years World Cup finals.
Netherlands lost their opening World Cup qualifier, 4-2 at Turkey leading to plenty of criticism from the Dutch media.
Speaking to NOS, De Jong realises that Netherlands need to improve if they are to get through the group, “If we play like yesterday, we will not get through the group.
“I’m not so afraid that it will happen, because generally, this is just not our normal level. We really know what we did wrong, we also realise it. We discussed it well. Now we just move on.”
De Jong would rather the next two opponents for the Netherlands were on a stronger level, “You are just obliged to win against Latvia and Gibraltar. You prefer to be able to take revenge against a really big country. But besides that, you just want to get a good feeling again, by winning.”
They will not qualify, Unless, De Boer gets shaken out of his, “de narcose”.