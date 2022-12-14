Henk Fraser is no longer Utrecht’s head coach after an incident in training involving winger Amin Younes.
The 56-year-old was only appointed head coach of Utrecht in the summer and the club went into the winter break on the back of four straight victories.
On Wednesday, Utrecht announced that Fraser had resigned from his position after a training ground incident. It is reported by Algemeen Dagblad that Fraser was involved in a scuffle with Amin Younes.
In a statement on the Utrecht website, Fraser said, “This has never happened to me as a coach. It doesn’t suit me and it doesn’t suit the club. I have damaged the club with this and that hurts many, including me. That is why I made the choice to step down as head coach of FC Utrecht. I do not recognize myself in my actions and would like to apologize to everyone involved.”