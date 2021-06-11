Frenkie de Jong is feeling confident as Netherlands prepare for their first European Championship clash with Ukraine on Sunday.
De Jong spoke at the press conference on Friday and the Barcelona midfielder stated, “The feeling is good and we have a lot of confidence,”
Asked about the 5-3-2 formation, he added, “The way of playing has become clear, and we have taken good steps in that regard. And then we’ll see where we end up or if we win the European Championship…”
There was certainly no lack of confidence from the midfielder ahead of Sunday’s game against Ukraine, “We can’t wait for Sunday and we’re all set.”