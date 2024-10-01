Frenkie de Jong has made his return from injury after five months out.
The midfielder suffered an ankle injury whilst playing for Barcelona against Real Madrid five months ago and missed the European Championships.
On Tuesday, De Jong was named on the bench for the Champions League clash with Young Boys and with fifteen minutes to go, he made his comeback.
By that point, Barcelona were already 4-0 up and they would add a fifth before the end of the match. A great evening for De Jong, who can now work on building up fitness.
The Netherlands squad will be announced on Friday, but that will surely come too early for De Jong.