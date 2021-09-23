Frenkie de Jong was shown a red card as Barcelona slumped to a 0-0 draw at Cadiz on Thursday evening.
The pressure has increased on Ronald Koeman after the poor 1-1 draw with Granada on Monday and Barcelona were hoping for a much-needed victory. Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong all started the clash.
Barcelona dominated possession but struggled to create any chances with Luuk de Jong struggling to get involved.
Cadiz nearly took the lead early in the second half before Memphis Depay went close with a fierce strike that was well saved by Jeremías Ledesma.
Then in the 65th minute, Frenkie de Jong was shown his yellow card, and Barcelona was reduced to ten men. De Jong played the ball for his second yellow card but the referee produced a red.
The end to the game was open with both sides having chances to win it, with Memphis putting an excellent chance wide in the 94th minute. Koeman was then sent off for arguing with the referee before the end.
The pressure will now be huge on Koeman after another very poor performance from his side. They drop another two points and are now 7th.