Michael Reiziger has named his Netherlands U21 squad for the clash with Israel U21’s.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Following the end of the European Championships, Reiziger has to freshen up the squad and 12 new faces have been named for the qualifier against Israel.
Don-Angelo Konadu (Ajax), Dave Kwakman, Elijah Dijkstra, Kees Smit, Ro-Zangelo Daal (all AZ), Jayden Addai (Como), Thijmen Blokzijl, Jorg Schreuders (both FC Groningen), Mats Rots (FC Twente), Tom de Graaff (PEC Zwolle), Jozhua Vertrouwd (Rayo Vallecano) and Marvin Young (Sparta Rotterdam) are all set to make their U21 debuts.
Smit, Konadu, Rots and Dijkstra are all promoted from the U19 side that won the European Championships.
Also included are some of the squad that played for the U21’s in the European Championships this summer like Ruben van Bommel, Antoni Milambo and Thom van Bergen, among others.