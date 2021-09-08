Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is not interested in representing England or Ghana and only has eyes on representing the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Frimpong was born in the Netherlands but moved to England at the age of seven, where he joined the Manchester City academy. The 20-year-old is eligible for Ghana and England, but he is only interested in representing Oranje.
After making his Netherlands U21 debut against Moldova on Tuesday, Frimpong told De Telegraaf, “I was born in the Netherlands, so for me it’s simple: I want to play for Oranje. The big Oranje.”
The Bayer Leverkusen defender cannot speak much Dutch, “But I can understand it. Hopefully, I will learn some useful words at Jong Oranje in the coming time.”