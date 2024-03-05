According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong.
The Netherlands international is having an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen, who are big favourites now to lift the Bundesliga title.
According to SKY Germany, Bayern Munich have Frimpong on their list of targets for the summer and they add that the 23-year-old can leave for a fixed amount of €40-45 million.
Bayern Munich is not the only club interested in the former Celtic star with several clubs from the English Premier League also circling.