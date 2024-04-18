Jeremie Frimpong scored an 89th minute equaliser as Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at West Ham united to secure their place in the Europa League semi-finals.
After securing the Bundesliga title at the weekend, Bayer Leverkusen headed to London with a 2-0 lead from the first leg. Jeremie Frimpong was named on the bench.
Michail Antonio scored early on to give West Ham hope and they came close to a second before the break.
In the second half, Leverkusen brought on Frimpong and it was the Dutch international who netted the equaliser in the 89th minute. It secured a place in the semi-finals but also made it 44 straight games for the club without a defeat.
Bayer Leverkusen will now face AS Roma, who eliminated AC Milan, who brought on Tijjani Reijnders as a substitute at half time.