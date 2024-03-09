Memphis Depay was substituted at half-time as Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at Cadiz on Saturday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Dutch international joined Alvaro Morata in the attack for the clash in Cadiz but Atletico struggled and the hosts took the lead in the 24th minute through Juanmi.
Memphis was yellow carded shortly afterwards and at the break, Diego Simeone made a treble change. Memphis went off for Angel Correa but it did not have the desired effect.
Juanmi doubled the lead in the second half and Atletico failed to recover. It means that Atletico remains fourth in the table.