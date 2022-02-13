It was Wout Weghorst versus Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool defeated Burnley 1-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Weghorst has been praised for his performances since joining Burnley last month but he is yet to score his first Premier League goal. He caused a lot of danger for the Liverpool defence on Sunday but the striker could not find the net.
Weghorst had Burnley’s best chance but he fired wide when through on goal. Liverpool eventually punished Burnley for the misses as Fabinho put them in front before the break.
Virgil van Dijk then helped Liverpool to a slender victory as he kept a clean sheet at the back. The afternoon turned sour for Weghorst before the end as he went off clutching his hamstring.
Burnley will be hoping that the injury is not too severe as they look to move away from the bottom of the league. Liverpool are second but nine points behind leaders Manchester City.