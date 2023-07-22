According to Voetbal International, Fulham and Ajax have come to an agreement over defender Calvin Bassey.
The Premier League side has agreed to pay €21 million for the centre-back and Ajax have also negotiated a sell-on clause.
Bassey joined Ajax from Rangers last summer for around €24 million but he is set to leave a year later after failing to impress in Amsterdam.
It will now depend on personal terms between Fulham and Bassey as to whether the deal is completed. Bassey didn’t want to leave Ajax last week but was told that he cannot count on minutes, meaning a departure is now on the cards.