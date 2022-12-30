According to reports in Italy, Rick Karsdorp may depart AS Roma this January for the Premier League.
The Dutchman is set to depart AS Roma in January after a falling out with head coach Jose Mourinho just before the World Cup break.
Il Tempo is reporting that the right-back has several options with one of those being Fulham, who are in talks with AS Roma over their asking price.
The Serie A side is asking for €12 million which Fulham are not willing to pay. They are in discussions over a compromise.
Karsdorp is still under contract until 2025.