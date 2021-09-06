Netherlands will be without Cody Gakpo and Nathan Ake when they take on Turkey in Amsterdam on Tuesday night.

Gakpo has started both the draw with Norway and the win over Montenegro, but the PSV Eindhoven winger has now been forced to pull out of the squad after picking up an injury.

Nathan Ake has not featured in either game and the Manchester City defender has left the camp due to personal reasons.

Louis van Gaal is currently preparing for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Tuesday night. A victory for Netherlands would put them top of the group.




