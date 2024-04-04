Cody Gakpo scored as Liverpool maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch both began the game for Liverpool while Cody Gakpo was only on the bench.

Liverpool seemed on their way to a simple win when Darwin Nunez netted the opener but Sheffield United dug in. Ten minutes into the second half, Conor Bradley’s own goal made it 1-1.

Jurgen Klopp reacted by taking off Gravenberch, while Gakpo also appeared before Alexis MacAllister made it 2-1 for the hosts. Gakpo then settled the game late on with a header.

Gakpo now has six goals in the league and Liverpool remain on course for the title.





Email, RSS Follow
admin (14248 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter