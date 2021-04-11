PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo thinks he is ready for a call-up to the Netherlands national team and is hoping to play at the European Championships.
Gakpo finally scored his first PSV goal of 2021 on Sunday in the 2-0 victory over VVV-Venlo, and afterwards he spoke with Voetbal International and said he wasn’t concerned, “I was not really concerned, but it was hard work for me and keep going, I knew it was going to fall.”
Gakpo has six goals now but is targeting more, “I could have scored a lot more. Now we still have five matches to go, I can still score my goals. I want to end the season as well as possible.”
A good end to the season could mean a Netherlands call up for the European Championships which has been talked about since his starring role for the Netherlands U21’s recently, “Of course I hope, but it is not up to me. It would be nice of course; an honour. It’s nice to hear all those stories.”
Gakpo feels he is ready, “After my injury I worked back well, I have become fitter and fitter and now completely fit. I think I’m ready. I hope I can get that chance.”