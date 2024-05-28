Cody Gakpo has revealed that he has been told to focus on the left wing position for the Netherlands at the European Championships.
Naturally a left-winger, Gakpo has been used as a striker a lot this season by Liverpool and this raises questions about where he will be used by Ronald Koeman.
Asked by Ziggo Sport where he wants to play at the Euros, Gakpo said, “As far as I know, I’m focussing on the left-wing position here.
“I spoke to him (Koeman) briefly about that a few months ago, about the left-wing position. Furthermore, I have not heard any other position. The message at the time was that I had to stay fit, that worked.”
Gakpo admitted it is frustrating to chop and change position this season, “That’s tricky, but in the end it also makes you a better player I think. That has been very difficult with phases. Customise your game again and again. I have always tried my best and tried to fill it in as best I can. Sometimes that went very well and sometimes it didn’t go very well.”
Gakpo playing on the left wing could have consequences for Steven Bergwijn, who could be one of the players dropped from the squad when it’s announced on Wednesday.