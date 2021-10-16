Gakpo inspires late PSV comeba... PSV Eindhoven scored three goals in the last five minutes ...

Fortuna Sittard leave it late ... George Cox scored in the 86th minute to seal Fortuna ...

9-man Go Ahead Eagles defeat H... Go Ahead Eagles secured a 4-2 victory over Heracles Almelo ...

Ajax warm-up for Dortmund with... Ajax remains clear at the top of the Eredivisie after ...

Feyenoord held to draw by RKC Feyenoord were held to a shock 2-2 draw by RKC ...

Gravenberch and Timber remain ... Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Jurrien Timber are still in ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...