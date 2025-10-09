Cody Gakpo scored two penalties and provided an assist as the Netherlands defeated Malta 4-0.
Ronald Koeman started with Wout Weghorst in the point of attack with Memphis Depay only on the bench following his late arrival in the training camp. Jurrien Timber started alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back while Jeremie Frimpong was on the right wing.
After only a few minutes, Malta were gifted a huge chance when Virgil van Dijk’s back pass was seized on by Joseph Mbong but the attacker could only fire wide with Bart Verbruggen to beat.
In the 12th minute, Ryan Gravenberch went down in the box and Wout Weghorst slotted the ball into the net. The referee initially gave a penalty and then a goal but then eventually settled on a penalty. Cody Gakpo scored to make it 1-0.
Gakpo then hit the post as the Netherlands threatened to run riot but then they ran out of steam and Malta even caused some issues on the counter. Timber and Denzel Dumfries had to make good challenges.
Before the break, Weghorst thought he had earned a penalty when he headed the ball against a Maltese arm. However, VAR correctly overruled the decision. Two minutes into the second half, Weghorst was brought down and for a third time the refereee signaled for a penalty. This one stood and Gakpo made it 2-0.
Gakpo had a goal disallowed for offside before he set up Reijnders to tap in a third after 56 minutes. After the third goal the game went into a lull again and even the introduction of Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen and Justin Kluivert failed to provide a spark.
In stoppage time, Memphis did add a fourth goal as he headed in a fierce Dumfries cross. The win moves Netherlands three points clear at the top but the performance will need to improve on Sunday when Finland are the opponents.