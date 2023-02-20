Cody Gakpo has discussed his adjustment period at Liverpool and is looking forward to playing in the Champions League.
Gakpo took some time to get going at Liverpool but has now scored twice in his last two games.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Gakpo discussed his adjustment, “You have to adapt to a new environment, a new competition and a new country. A lot of new things come your way, that was the biggest challenge for me personally.”
The Dutch international has been used as a striker, ‘I’ve mainly played on the left in the last two years, but I also played centrally at the World Cup. When I came here, I told the coach I could play on the left or central.”
On Tuesday, Liverpool take on Real Madrid which will be Gakpo’s second Champions League game after he played against Tottenham in the competition for PSV Eindhoven in 2018, “This will be my second Champions League game, I want to show that I can perform at this level. I look forward to it.”