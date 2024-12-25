Cody Gakpo has reflected on his two years at Liverpool.
The winger made the move from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool back in 2022 and has since netted 32 times for the club.
On the Liverpool website, Gakpo reflected, “I’ve enjoyed every minute since I’ve been here. It’s been two fantastic years.
“Of course, a lot of things have happened. Good moments, but also bad ones from which I’ve learned a lot. I’m happy at the club and hope for many more years.”
Next up, Gakpo will come up against Leicester City, who are coached by Ruud van Nistelrooy, his ex-PSV Eindhoven coach, “He was the striker coach when I was at PSV, both in the youth and later, for half a year, with the first team. I learned a lot from him. An honour to learn things from him.”