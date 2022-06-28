According to Voetbal International, Leeds United could be the destination for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gakpo has been linked with a move to Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City already this summer, but he could be set for a different move.
According to Voetbal International, Leeds United have held talks with Gakpo’s management and outlined their vision for the player. Leeds United would need to agree a fee with PSV, who are looking for around €40 million.
Gakpo could decide to remain at PSV Eindhoven for another season, but it is becoming more likely that he opts for an adventure abroad. An intermediate step to Leeds United could give Gakpo regular playing time and increase his chances of a place at the World Cup.