Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in two games as Liverpool came from behind to defeat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1.
Gakpo scored twice as Liverpool defeated Brighton in the League Cup in midweek and he was rewarded with a start on Saturday.
There was six Dutch internationals on the pitch with Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch also starting for Arne Slot’s side. At the other end, Joel Veltman, Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke all began for Brighton.
It was a Dutch-born player that opened the scoring as Ferdi Kadioglu stunned the home side with a great strike. Van Dijk then missed a big chance to equalise.
Liverpool equalised when Gakpo’s cross evaded everyone and landed in the net after 67 minutes. Mohamed Salah then made it 2-1 five minutes later.
Another win for Arne Slot’s side and they are now two points clear at the top after Manchester City lost at Bournemouth.