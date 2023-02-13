Cody Gakpo finally scored his first goal in a Liverpool shirt as they defeated rivals Everton 2-0 on Monday evening.
Gakpo made six appearances for Liverpool without scoring and the English media had been critical of the Dutch international’s performances.
On Monday, Gakpo was once again in the Liverpool starting line-up and he came close to netting in the first-half with a header. His teammate Mohamed Salah did make it 1-0 before the break after a swift counter.
Four minutes into the second half, Gakpo doubled the lead with a tap-in at the back post. The goal is bound to give the former PSV star confidence with a number of big games to come.
Gakpo went off in the 80th minute to applause as Liverpool saw out the victory. Virgil van Dijk was back on their substitutes bench but he did not make an appearance.